Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

It's coming to the Quest early next year.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
56m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Upon taking the stage at the Oculus Connect 6 event in San Jose, CA on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed hours-old rumors that the Oculus' Touch controllers could soon become obsolete. In their stead, users will be able to interact with their virtual environment using only their hands.

The experimental feature will be available on the Quest starting in 2020 as part of the SDK. From there, developers will be able to integrate the tracking system into their software.

This feature is born from Facebook's Reality Labs. It relies only on the Quest's monochrome cameras and a specialized machine vision system to map and monitor the relative positions of the user's hands and fingers. The benefit to users will be immediate. You'll no longer have to worry about accidentally tossing a controller across the room or stumbling into an external sensor stand like you do with the HTC Vive.

Follow all the latest news from Oculus Connect 6 here!

In this article: av, breaking news, facebook, gear, oculus, oculusconnect6, quest, sdk
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

View
Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

View
Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

View
Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

View
'Mario Kart Tour' is a simple racer surrounded by free-to-play complexity

'Mario Kart Tour' is a simple racer surrounded by free-to-play complexity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr