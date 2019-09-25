Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

The experimental feature will be available on the Quest starting in 2020 as part of the SDK. From there, developers will be able to integrate the tracking system into their software.

This feature is born from Facebook's Reality Labs. It relies only on the Quest's monochrome cameras and a specialized machine vision system to map and monitor the relative positions of the user's hands and fingers. The benefit to users will be immediate. You'll no longer have to worry about accidentally tossing a controller across the room or stumbling into an external sensor stand like you do with the HTC Vive.

Follow all the latest news from Oculus Connect 6 here!