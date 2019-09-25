Social VR world 'Facebook Horizon' comes to Oculus in 2020

In Horizon, you'll be able to create an avatar that, bizarrely, won't have any legs. You can then use portals (or "telepods") to make your way to public spaces such as a town square. Horizon will offer exploration and games, along with ways to build communities through groups and events.

Among the games Horizon will have in store is Wing Strikers, a "multiplayer aerial experience" with dogfights. You'll have the option of creating your own experiences using the World Builder suite of tools.

"Everyone will have the power to build new worlds and activities, from tropical hangout spots to interactive action arenas, all from scratch -- no previous coding experience needed," Oculus stated in a blog post. "Whether people choose to build, play, or simply hang out, Horizon will ensure a welcoming environment through new safety tools and human guides -- Horizon Locals -- to answer questions and provide assistance, if needed."

Signups for Horizon are open now. A beta will be available next year.

