Social VR world 'Facebook Horizon' comes to Oculus in 2020

Facebook, at its core, is a social networking company, so it's perhaps not too much of a surprise it has a major social project in the works for Oculus. At Oculus Connect 6, Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook Horizon, described as a "social VR world coming to Oculus Quest and the Rift Platform." However, as it focuses on that new VR experience, the company will shut down Facebook Spaces and Oculus Rooms October 25.
In Horizon, you'll be able to create an avatar that, bizarrely, won't have any legs. You can then use portals (or "telepods") to make your way to public spaces such as a town square. Horizon will offer exploration and games, along with ways to build communities through groups and events.
Among the games Horizon will have in store is Wing Strikers, a "multiplayer aerial experience" with dogfights. You'll have the option of creating your own experiences using the World Builder suite of tools.
"Everyone will have the power to build new worlds and activities, from tropical hangout spots to interactive action arenas, all from scratch -- no previous coding experience needed," Oculus stated in a blog post. "Whether people choose to build, play, or simply hang out, Horizon will ensure a welcoming environment through new safety tools and human guides -- Horizon Locals -- to answer questions and provide assistance, if needed."
Signups for Horizon are open now. A beta will be available next year.
