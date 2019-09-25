Latest in Gaming

Image credit: PlayStation
You can now buy PS4 consoles and accessories directly from Sony

The company just launched a new online store for physical products.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
PlayStation

As of today, you can purchase PS4 consoles, physical games and accessories directly from Sony. The company has just launched its own dedicated store, meaning you'll no longer be directed to retailers like GameStop. Unfortunately, goods will only be available to consumers in the US. But Sony says the store will help fans around the world discover products and compare the prices of other retailers.

You'll find everything from PS4, PS4 Pro and PS VR systems and bundles to headsets, DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers and select physical games. The initial titles include Bloodborne, Days Gone, God of War 3 Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition and more.

PlayStation Plus members will be eligible for free one-day express shipping, and as a launch promotion, Sony is offering two bundles -- a PlayStation 4 and a 12-month PS Plus subscription for $400, or a PlayStation 4 Pro and a 12-month PS Plus subscription for $430. That deal ends on October 31st and can be found at Sony's website.

business, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, internet, Online store, playstation, ps vr, ps4, ps4 pro, sony, store, us
