Hennessey Performance's first EV mods will go on the Porsche Taycan

While he also said they will "see" about adding more power, it's difficult to see how they'll accomplish that since it's not like an internal combustion engine where you can change the air intake or adjust timing. The company will take delivery of its first Taycan after they start shipping to the US next year, when we should learn more about which parts are available.

As Autoblog notes, the renders distributed already show off some subtle changes, like a Porsche GT-style air vent in the front, modified front splitter and different side skirts. Just the kind of things you'd like to change before showing up to the Nurburgring to lay down a lap time around all those other stock Taycans and Plaid Model S sedans.