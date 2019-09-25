The Morning After: Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nails a tumbling pass

Good luck trying to escape that.Boston Dynamics' humanoid Atlas robot is now a gymnast

Over the past few years, we've seen Atlas navigate uneven terrain and even jump around a parkour course. This latest video is on another level, though. The bipedal robot does a handstand, rolls around and also does a few jumping twists -- all without losing its balance.



Separately, enterprise customers interested in one of the company's dog-like Spot robots can apply to purchase one. According to Boston Dynamics, the versatile bot is useful for going places a wheeled machine can't reach; like inspecting construction sites or serving as a remotely-controlled camera for public safety.

Tap and swipe as your racer navigates the NYC course.'Mario Kart Tour' mobile racing launches on Android and iOS

The latest mobile port from Nintendo is here. The first stop for Mario Kart Tour is New York City, where players can control the familiar-looking racer using their phone's touchscreen instead of a gamepad. The experience isn't quite like playing Mario Kart on any other platform, but it's free to try out, so give it a shot on Android or iOS.

If you want a life-sized BB Pod you'll need to buy the game's $200 special edition.'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

Sony has unveiled a limited edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle that will debut alongside the game on November 8th. As you might have noticed, the real centerpiece is that translucent yellow DualShock 4 controller -- yes, it's directly inspired by the creepy baby pods in the game.

Choosing between OLED, LED and even 8K.How to pick a 4K TV in 2019

Even though many of today's televisions have a baseline picture quality that was nearly unreachable just a few years ago, trying to find one that fits you among identical-looking screens with differences that are only apparent in their price tags will require some skill.



The good news? After a few years on the market, availability of the latest technology buzzwords has largely stabilized, so you don't have to spend a lot to get a great looking television.

Bag secured.Phoebe Waller-Bridge lands wider TV deal with Amazon

After taking home multiple Emmy trophies for Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge landed a big new deal with Amazon. She's also well-known for her roles in other projects like Killing Eve, Solo and the upcoming James Bond flick. Now with Variety reporting the deal's value at $20 million per year, it's clear Amazon thinks big things are ahead.

This isn't just another quadcopter.Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

A company called UAV Turbines has successfully completed the inaugural flight of its Monarch 5 engine, which is essentially a tiny version of the engines you see on planes. The company says this marks "the first time a small-to-medium-sized drone has been powered by a turbine engine."

The best gets (slightly) better.Apple Watch Series 5 review

According to Dana Wollman, the fifth edition of Apple's Watch is a minor upgrade, but a good one. Even with its new always-on Retina display, it's probably not a necessary upgrade from last year's model -- that one still gets a lot of the other new tweaks thanks to WatchOS 6 -- but if you're buying a smartwatch for the first time, then this is the best one you can get.

