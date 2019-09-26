Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Amazon wants to write the rules regulating facial recognition tech

It’s drafting laws that it hopes federal lawmakers will adopt.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
49m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon is drafting laws to regulate facial recognition technology, Vox reports. Supposedly, the company hopes that federal lawmakers will adopt its proposal as legislation. "Our public policy team is actually working on facial recognition regulations; it makes a lot of sense to regulate that," CEO Jeff Bezos said in an appearance following Amazon's hardware event yesterday.

In February, Amazon shared "proposed guidelines" for the responsible use of facial recognition for policymakers to consider when drafting new laws. But actually writing the laws goes one step further.

Amazon has been criticized for its own "Rekognition" system, which showed a gender and race bias. Lawmakers and tech companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, have called for facial recognition to be regulated. A few cities have banned the tech, and private companies like Axon say they won't use facial recognition until it's more accurate.

"It's a perfect example of something that has really positive uses, so you don't want to put the brakes on it," Bezos reportedly said Wednesday. "But, at the same time, there's also potential for abuses of that kind of technology, so you do want regulations. It's a classic dual-use kind of technology."

As lawmakers call for more regulations around Big Tech, we may see more companies attempting to write the rules. In a way, that makes sense because they know the topics better than anyone. On the other hand, you could argue that allows Big Tech to regulate itself.

Source: Vox
In this article: amazon, big tech, business, draft, drafting, facial recognition, federal, gear, laws, legislation, policy, politics, regulation, rekognition
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google shutters Bulletin, its hyperlocal news experiment

Google shutters Bulletin, its hyperlocal news experiment

View
Sneaky tactics lead to millions of malware-laden Android app downloads

Sneaky tactics lead to millions of malware-laden Android app downloads

View
De Niro is in top form in Netflix's 'The Irishman' trailer

De Niro is in top form in Netflix's 'The Irishman' trailer

View
Watch the Oculus Connect 6 day 2 keynote at 1PM ET

Watch the Oculus Connect 6 day 2 keynote at 1PM ET

View
Google Assistant voice controls come to Xbox One

Google Assistant voice controls come to Xbox One

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr