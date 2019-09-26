Amazon's 'X-Ray' feature is coming to Thursday Night Football

X-Ray is available for TNF viewers using Android, iOS and Fire TV. Those using their phones can activate it by tapping the "Stats by X-Ray" button, while Fire TV users only have to click "up" on their remote during the game. In addition to debuting X-Ray for TNF, Amazon is also launching a 30-minute pre-game live show for Prime Video called NFL Next hosted by former player and Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network sportscaster Kay Adams and Next Gen Stats expert James Koh.

Finally, Amazon will continue making multiple audio options available for fans. While the default is the Fox broadcast commentary by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Prime subscribers can also choose to listen to Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer instead. They became the first all-female commentary team for the NFL in 2018. The third and final voiceover option is by UK English language broadcasters Derek Rae and Tommy Smyth.