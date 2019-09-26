Apple now also warns iPhone 11 users against third-party display repairs

Apple rolled out a similar warning message for the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max earlier this year, but that one was for batteries. That message said: "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery. Health information not available for this battery." The company activated this particular warning with iOS 13.1, and it may also tell users that the company "has updated the device information for" an iPhone. By that, it means the device will make a note that it has an unauthorized part for service needs and safety analysis.

Since the messages are pretty hidden, they won't have any impact on the way people use their devices. However, Apple has issued a strong warning in the new support page, telling users that using nongenuine display parts and going to unauthorized service providers could lead to multi-touch issues, incorrect color calibration and ambient light sensor problems, among others.

It reads: