Image credit: Dell
Dell’s six-core XPS 13 laptop goes on sale October 1st

Alienware's 55-inch 4K OLED monitor will also be available next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Personal Computing
Dell

The latest version of Dell's XPS 13 -- which is available with 10th-generation Intel Core processors -- will go on sale October 1st in North America. It's the first six-core configuration for the system, which will come with Windows 10 or Ubuntu 18.04.

Also on that date, Dell will start selling 13, 15 and 17-inch versions of the Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 with 10th-gen Core CPUs. They'll include Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and pen storage, and you'll be able to pick one up in black or silver. The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 will also be available October 1st. It counts Dolby Vision support and ExpressCharge (which can charge the battery from zero to 80 percent capacity in an hour) among its features.

Alienware 55" 4K OLED

In addition, Dell revealed when you'll be able to place an order for Alienware's 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. If you've been waiting for that, you might want to note the September 30 launch date in your calendar.

As for the Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (which offers fast IPS response time and IPS Nano Color technology), you can snag one October 3. The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor with fast IPS tech, 240Hz refresh rate and true 1ms response time goes on sale four days later.

Meanwhile, Dell says its Consumer Subscription Services program is available for XPS, Alienware and Inspiron products. It's a month-to-month payment plan for Dell support.

