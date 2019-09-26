DoorDash security breach affects nearly 5 million users

DoorDash disclosed that the last four digits of some consumer payment cards were also compromised in the breach, but no full payment information -- including complete card numbers or CVV security codes -- were accessed. Perhaps most troublingly, the full driver's license numbers for approximately 100,000 DoorDash drivers were compromised in the breach.

DoorDash claims that, in response to the incident, it has added a number of additional security layers to protect user data and has improved the security protocols that allow access to its systems. The company is reaching out to individual users affected by the breach, but the company has not disclosed any additional action that needs to be taken by affected users at this time.