Fitness buffs: Tell us how you like your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

In the search for a truly great fitness smartwatch, reviews editor Cherlynn Low tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, the lower-cost version of last year's Galaxy Watch. At $200 the Galaxy Watch Active eschews the rotating bezel found on the higher-priced model. It's also 20 percent smaller and 60 percent lighter. This makes for a comfortable fit, but it means shorter battery life and more time spent swiping through Tizen to interact with notifications and apps. Overall, though, the Active scored a point higher than the standard Galaxy Watch, with a rating of decent 83.
