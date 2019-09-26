Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lenovo
Google extends update support on some Chromebooks until 2025

Seven Lenovo devices will now have a longer lifespan.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
21m ago in Personal Computing
Lenovo

Google's Auto Update Expiration (AUE) policy is something of a controversy among fans of the company's tech. In a nutshell, it means its products, such as smartphones and Chromebooks, will only get updates for a certain period of time. After that, they won't receive the latest security or feature enhancements. The AUE can be an important consideration for buyers, who could end up with a model whose lifespan is about to run out -- but Google has now issued a surprise reprieve for a set of Lenovo devices.

The company has pledged to support a number of models through to June 2025, rather than the standard 6.5 years that starts when Google has finished certifying a model's base hardware design. The existing policy means a brand new Chromebook could well have significantly less than 6.5 years of support, but the Lenovo revision now guarantees up to another three years. The full list of devices with extended AUE dates:

  • Flex 11 Chromebook
  • 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen MTK
  • N23 Yoga Chromebook
  • 300e Chromebook
  • 300e Chromebook 2nd Gen MTK
  • Ideapad S330 Chromebook
  • Ideapad C330 Chromebook
  • Poin2 Chromebook 14

With many of Google's devices costing hundreds of dollars it's not unreasonable to expect a longer support cycle, especially since many models are powerful enough to withstand years and years of reliable use should they be kept updated. Could this move be indicative of Google's change in attitude towards its AUE policy?

Via: Android Police
Source: Google
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
