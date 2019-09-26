FazeClan is working on an esports collab with Manchester City

The good news keeps coming.



Announcing the launch of our collaborative partnership with @ManCity:



🔗 https://t.co/g10d8BcK9L | #FaZeCity pic.twitter.com/c0eSSkbYsk — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 26, 2019

This isn't the first time FaZe Clan and Manchester City have worked together. But this marks the beginning of a formal partnership and plans for ongoing collaborations. It also builds on Manchester City's current esports offerings. The team has a dedicated FIFA esports player, and it was the first Premier League club to launch a FIFA Online team in China.

The line between traditional sports and esports has been blurring for a few years, and football clubs have realized that eSports and YouTube are great ways to connect with the youth. By its own count, FaZe Clan has 214 million global fans and over 500 million monthly views of its content. It's hard to ignore that kind of reach.