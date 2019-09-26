'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' trailer teases new story details

From there, we learn Cal is searching for "something very precious to the Empire." What that very precious thing is the trailer doesn't reveal, but it's likely the plot device that will pull players through Fallen Order's narrative.

Besides the new bits of story, the trailer offers a fresh look at Fallen Order's gameplay, including some of the big monsters players will have to take down. You'll be able to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 15th.