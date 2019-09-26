DeNiro is in top form in Netflix's 'The Irishman' trailer

Based on the 2004's memoir I Heard You Paint Houses, the films tells the story of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran. De Niro's character was an infamous mob hitman that played a crucial role in the unsolved disappearance of labor leader Jimmy Hoffa (played by Pacino). The movie reportedly cost more $200 million to film, likely thanks in no small part to the ambitiousness of the multi-decade story.

Like The King, another movie Netflix hopes will earn accolades this rewards season, The Irishman will first premiere in movie theatres. It'll premiere in New York and Los Angeles on November 1st before making its way to theatres nationwide one week later on November 8th. You'll then be able to watch it on Netflix starting on November 27th. That timeframe is the exact 26 days a movie needs to play in theatres before the Academy will consider awarding it an Oscar.