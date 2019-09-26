Uber brings all of its services into a single app in new test

The idea behind the new app test is that a rider could use the same app they hailed a ride to also order food without having to install Uber Eats. If you do have Uber Eats installed, the Uber app will launch that application. It'll also tape into the various other transportation services the company is rolling out.

It's essentially a giant A/B test as the company tries to determine which region is best served by its all-in-one application.

The company really wants to bring all its services under one umbrella in the Uber app. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, "we want to be the operating system of your life."

Most users are used to the map when you launch the app, for those folks, the map isn't going anywhere any time soon. For others where maybe a mobile connection is less than ideal, a splash screen that offers the option of Uber Eats, a ride or various other transportation options might be the best option.

At the event, Uber also said that it will be expanded its rewards scheme internationally. It will also give members various options on how they want to use their rewards. Previously, users would get $5 in

Uber cash. Now they have various options including percentages off rides and food deliveries.

For folks in New York, Khosrowshahi announced that anyone with the Uber app would be able to book a helicopter ride. This is the companies first step towards its goal to deploy drones that would offer rides to users.

Uber also announced that it's updated its driver selfie safety feature where a driver needs to take a photo of themselves before they can log into the service. Soon, while taking the selfie, the app will prompt the driver to do a few actions like tilting their head or blink their eyes a certain number of times. This should reduce abuse of the system and will be rolling out in the next few months.

The company then showed off a new PIN-based ride verification system. The feature shows in addition to the usual information, a PIN. When the driver shows up, the rider tells the driver the PIN. The driver puts it in the app and the rider gets a message in the app that the ride is verified.

In the future, the phones will do a PIN handshake via an ultrasound noise being emitted from the rider's phone. No word on when that feature will be available.

On the Uber Eats front, the company is looking after those with food allergies. Users can soon find allergy-friendly restaurants in the app. Plus, Rachel Ray (yea, that Rachel Ray) will be launching virtual restaurants exclusive to Uber. The meals will be from her latest cookbook.

Developing...