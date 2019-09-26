Latest in Gear

Image credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Verizon 5G goes live in parts of New York City

It's also available in Boise and Panama City.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It took ages, but Verizon (Engadget's parent company) finally has 5G service available on its home turf. The carrier has switched on ultra-wideband 5G in "parts of" New York City that largely focus around heavily trafficked areas. In Manhattan, you'll find it in the Financial District, Harlem (including East Harlem), Hell's Kitchen, Midtown and Washington Heights. Brooklynites can find it downtown, while Bronx residents will find it in Fordham Heights, Hunt's Point and Pelham Bay. There are also pockets of 5G around major landmarks like Bryant Park, Madison Square Garden and the Theater District on Broadway.

Service is also going live in portions of Boise, Idaho and Panama City, Florida.

As with other ultra-wideband deployments, there are plenty of catches involved if you want a taste of 5G's gigabit-class speed and low lag. In addition to the incomplete coverage and dearth of devices, the very nature of millimeter wave access makes it finicky. It rarely ventures far indoors, and it doesn't take much interference to lose the connection and drop to LTE. You'll most likely be using 5G on the sidewalk rather than inside the coffee shop. It could take a long while before you can simply assume coverage is available, and it might only reach deep indoors as the technology spreads to lower frequencies.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Verizon
In this article: 5g, carrier, gear, mobile, new york city, ultra-wideband, verizon, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Assistant voice controls come to Xbox One

Google Assistant voice controls come to Xbox One

View
'The Last of Us Part II’ preview: Vengeance and vulnerability

'The Last of Us Part II’ preview: Vengeance and vulnerability

View
Razer brings its vibrating Nari Ultimate headset to Xbox One

Razer brings its vibrating Nari Ultimate headset to Xbox One

View
The OnePlus 7T offers a high-speed HDR display for $599

The OnePlus 7T offers a high-speed HDR display for $599

View
The best games for PC

The best games for PC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr