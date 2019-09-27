8BitDo's latest Switch controller ditches thumbsticks for dual D-pads

There are no thumbsticks here, so it might not be the best option for Fortnite or Overwatch, but it should work well enough for the likes of Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and all those NES and SNES games. One big benefit of nixing the thumbsticks is that it has a slimmer profile than many other Switch controllers, so it might be a little easier to carry around.

The color options match two of the Switch Lite's facades -- it'll be available in blue and yellow. You'll be able to recharge Lite for Switch's lithium-ion battery over a USB-C connection. Along with Switch, it works with Windows, macOS, Android and other devices. You can pre-order it now for $25 and it'll ship October 30th.