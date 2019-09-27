'Apex Legends' Season 3 comes with the game's first new map

Welcome to World's Edge, a new Apex Legends map where molten heat and chemical ice collide. 🔥❄



Join our cast of Legends – including the newest Legend, Crypto – on the dropship as they're whisked from Planet Solace towards World's Edge on Planet Talos. pic.twitter.com/vp7UzVrXaC — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 27, 2019

The studio describes World's Edge as a "map where molten heat and chemical ice collide." In practice, this means you'll be fighting across both snow-capped and heat-scorched terrain. What appears to be the highlight of World's Edge is a fast-moving train that cuts across the arena. The entire setup is reminiscent of Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer, which is fitting since Crypto, the new playable character Respawn is adding with Season 3, is also of Korean descent. With this being our first glimpse of World's Edge, Respawn is likely to share additional details about the map over the next four days before Season 3 launches.