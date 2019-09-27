Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Apple releases fix for iOS 13's battery drain and Siri issues

There's a corresponding iPadOS update as well.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
58m ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple is still racing to fix iOS bugs days after the release of its latest iPhones. The tech giant has released an iOS 13.1.1 update (plus a corresponding iPadOS 13.1.1 version) that tackles a number of glaring problems. The most notable is a fix for a battery drain issue plaguing users across the board, but there's also a solution for Siri's problems recognizing requests on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This addresses issues with restoring your device from a backup, too, so you won't want to skip this if you're interested in safeguarding your data.

Other fixes tackle a security flaw with third-party keyboard apps, slow Reminders syncing and Safari suggestions turning back on despite your preferences. While this is technically a minor release, there are plenty of crucial fixes that make it a must-have.

Via: 9to5Mac
