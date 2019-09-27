Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
save
Save
share

Apple will reportedly release movies in theaters before streaming them

Unlike its main rival, Netflix.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
16m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SIPA USA/PA Images

Apple intends to play nice with Hollywood and cinema chains by releasing films in theaters before streaming them on its Apple TV+ service, according to the WSJ. By doing so, it would be taking a different tack from Netflix, which normally requires theater chains to release movies at the same time it's streaming them. That attitude has put off some producers and directors, including Steven Spielberg, who said that Netflix shouldn't get a crack at Oscars since its films get minimal theater runs.

Apple might follow roughly the same strategy as Amazon, which often releases prestige films like Manchester by the Sea for three month theater runs before streaming them. That allows those films to compete for prizes at festivals that require meaningful releases. Meanwhile, it may limit more mainstream films to two week theater runs before streaming.

One of Apple's first major theatrical releases will reportedly be Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. That film might see a mid-2020 theatrical release and premiere at Cannes or another festival early in the year. Apple reportedly doesn't see such releases as moneymakers, but more as a way to build the Apple TV+ brand and build demand for the eventual streaming release.

Apple recently learned the importance of theatrical distribution when JJ Abrams spurned Apple in favor of WarnerMedia. Reportedly, a key incentive for Abrams was Warner's existing theatrical distribution power, something that Apple is lacking.

Netflix famously refused to attend Cannes for the last two years in a dispute over theatrical distribution. The streaming company will be giving the much-hyped Scorsese/De Nero film The Irishman a theatrical run starting with a big red carpet premiere at the New York Film Festival today. As usual, though, it will only stay at theaters for a few weeks before it debuts on Netflix.

Source: WSJ
In this article: AppleTV+, av, entertainment, Films, Netflix, Streaming, Theaters
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hilarious Facebook and Instagram filters turn you into a WWE superstar

Hilarious Facebook and Instagram filters turn you into a WWE superstar

View
Galaxy Watch Active 2 review: A solid midrange smartwatch

Galaxy Watch Active 2 review: A solid midrange smartwatch

View
The BBC and Netflix team up for new David Attenborough nature documentary

The BBC and Netflix team up for new David Attenborough nature documentary

View
Sony adds 'God of War' and six other games to its PlayStation Hits lineup

Sony adds 'God of War' and six other games to its PlayStation Hits lineup

View
Soyuz 61 leaves a ghostly trail as it tracks toward the ISS

Soyuz 61 leaves a ghostly trail as it tracks toward the ISS

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr