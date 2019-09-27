Latest in Gear

Image credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Disney deal will keep ESPN on PlayStation Vue for years to come

ABC, FX and Nat Geo are also safe parts of Sony's TV service.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Don't worry about the fate of ESPN channels on PlayStation Vue -- they're not going anywhere. Sony and the Walt Disney Company have struck a "multi-year" deal that will keep delivery Disney-owned channels to Vue, including several ESPN channels, ABC, the Disney Channel and recently acquired Fox channels like FX and National Geographic. There's no mention of how much the deal is worth.

It wouldn't be surprising if Sony paid a premium compared to the deal announced in 2015. Disney's channel offerings have expanded considerably since then, and that's not including any cost increases for existing channels. And like other streaming TV providers, PlayStation Vue is highly dependent on sports. Sony might not have much choice if it wants to satisfy live sports fans, even if the decision eventually leads to rate hikes.

Source: ESPN Press Room
In this article: av, disney, entertainment, espn, fx, gear, internet, national geographic, playstation vue, services, sony, streaming, television, tv, walt disney company
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple releases fix for iOS 13's battery drain and Siri issues

Apple releases fix for iOS 13's battery drain and Siri issues

View
Nike’s Adapt Huarache are self-lacing sneakers you’ll actually want to wear

Nike’s Adapt Huarache are self-lacing sneakers you’ll actually want to wear

View
Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' movie may have found its latest director

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' movie may have found its latest director

View
The best smart garage-door controller

The best smart garage-door controller

View
YouTube Music will come pre-installed on all Android 10 phones

YouTube Music will come pre-installed on all Android 10 phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr