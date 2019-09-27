Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fox Sports
save
Save
share

Hilarious Facebook and Instagram filters turn you into a WWE superstar

But you still won't smell what The Rock is cooking.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
36m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Fox Sports

Fox Sports is celebrating WWE Friday Night Smackdown's debut on the network by creating seven AR filters that can turn you into wrestling stars. They'll swap a wrestler's face with yours in WWE video footage, including ones showing superstars' iconic moves and entrances -- like The Rock bouncing off the ropes and Charlotte Flair twirling fabulously in her cape.

The magic was made possible by Facebook's Spark AR Studio, with the company behind the filters (Current Studios) creating a mask that can adjust itself to fit your face. That way, your face fits well over the wrestlers' in the clips. The filters start by assessing your face and then processing the clip, which sometimes took a few seconds during our tests. When you tap on the button to take a picture, the editing, saving and sharing tools will appear. You can share it straight to your Facebook and/or Instagram Stories, or you can doodle on it first if you want.

We've seen five of the seven filters featuring The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair. There are two more rolling out with those, so there's still a chance for your favorite wrestler to be one of them. Fox Sports will start testing some of the filters right now, but you'll have to wait a bit for all of them to become widely available: they're going live in the coming days.

In this article: facebook, filters, fox sports, gear, instagram, mobile, WWE
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Autoblow AI is a sex toy that promises ‘surprise’

Autoblow AI is a sex toy that promises ‘surprise’

View
Google celebrates 21st birthday with 21 percent discounts in Europe

Google celebrates 21st birthday with 21 percent discounts in Europe

View
Logitech just bought the software of choice for many top streamers

Logitech just bought the software of choice for many top streamers

View
The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 comes with a new battery design

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 comes with a new battery design

View
'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' trailer teases new story details

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' trailer teases new story details

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr