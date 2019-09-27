Latest in Gear

Image credit: HP
save
Save
share

HP’s latest x360 Chromebooks ship with universal stylus compatibility

The styli work with any USI-enabled device.
Marc DeAngelis
52m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

HP

HP has announced its updated x360 Chromebooks, which feature a 360-degree hinge, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. More notable, though, is the Chromebooks' compatibility with the Universal Stylus Initiative's standard. USI 1.0 enables stylus compatibility across any touchscreen device that has integrated the technology, meaning you'll be able to use the same stylus for your smartphone, tablet and touchscreen computer.

USI-enabled styli have more benefits than cross-compatibility. User preferences are saved in the styli themselves, so color choices and ink styles can be automatically carried over from one device to another. Multiple users can write or draw on a device simultaneously, making USI-compatible tablets and computers ideal for collaboration (or maybe even multiplayer games). Plus, USI says that partners can build out additional features.

As for the what HP is announcing, CNET reports that the new x360 Chromebooks will be available this week in 12-inch and 14-inch models, priced at $359 and $379 respectively. While the price difference is negligible, there are differences that may steer you in one direction or the other. The smaller model has an Intel UHD Graphics 620 chip and 12 hours of battery life while the larger one has an Intel UHD Graphics 600 chip and 10 hours of battery life. Both feature the same Intel Celeron dual-core N4000 CPU, USB A and C ports and a magnetic stylus dock. The $70 USI Pen stylus won't be launching alongside the Chromebooks, though -- it won't be out until November.

We'll likely see more USI-enabled devices shipping soon. Major partners like Google and Intel are currently working on USI products, but HP's USI Pen is the only significant one slated to hit shelves. A single-stylus solution certainly sounds a lot more appealing than carrying around one per device, so hopefully more products will be released soon.

Source: USI, CNET
In this article: chromebook, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hp, hp chromebook, personal computing, personalcomputing, stylus, universal stylus initiative, usi, x360
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

YouTube Music will come pre-installed on all Android 10 phones

YouTube Music will come pre-installed on all Android 10 phones

View
The best games for your smartphone

The best games for your smartphone

View
Apple will reportedly release movies in theaters before streaming them

Apple will reportedly release movies in theaters before streaming them

View
Razer built an RGB microphone that displays live stream emotes

Razer built an RGB microphone that displays live stream emotes

View
8BitDo's latest Switch controller ditches thumbsticks for dual D-pads

8BitDo's latest Switch controller ditches thumbsticks for dual D-pads

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr