Latest in Gear

Image credit: Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters
save
Save
share

Logitech just bought the software of choice for many top streamers

It's paying $89 million in cash.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

Logitech is expanding its repertoire by snapping up Streamlabs, the company that created the popular livestreaming app Streamlabs OBS. The peripheral-maker has agreed to acquire the company for $89 million in cash and an additional $29 million in stock, though the former depends on whether Streamlabs hits significant revenue growth targets.

Streamlabs, which is based in California, offers streamers a robust set of tools to be able to broadcast to Twitch, YouTube, Mixer and Facebook. Its app allows users to process and track tips, as well as to read the chat in their room on a single screen with an in-game overlay. It also gives them access to themes and streaming applications that can up their game. Twitch rolled out a similar broadcasting software in August, but it's not as feature-rich as Streamlabs' -- at least not yet.

Ujesh Desai, general manager and vice president of Logitech G (that's G for Gaming), said Streamlabs' "industry-leading software is complementary to [Logitech's] existing gaming portfolio, and [they] believe [they] can do even greater things together." The companies didn't reveal what it is they're cooking up exactly, but by acquiring Streamlabs, Logitech will have a stake in both the hardware and software aspects of the game streaming industry.

Source: Logitech, Streamlabs
In this article: business, gear, livestreaming, logitech, streaming, Streamlabs, Streamlabs OBS
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 comes with a new battery design

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 comes with a new battery design

View
'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' trailer teases new story details

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' trailer teases new story details

View
DoorDash security breach affects nearly 5 million users

DoorDash security breach affects nearly 5 million users

View
Oculus CTO John Carmack on the VR challenges of the Quest and Rift S

Oculus CTO John Carmack on the VR challenges of the Quest and Rift S

View
Dell’s six-core XPS 13 laptop goes on sale October 1st

Dell’s six-core XPS 13 laptop goes on sale October 1st

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr