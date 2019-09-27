Logitech just bought the software of choice for many top streamers

Streamlabs, which is based in California, offers streamers a robust set of tools to be able to broadcast to Twitch, YouTube, Mixer and Facebook. Its app allows users to process and track tips, as well as to read the chat in their room on a single screen with an in-game overlay. It also gives them access to themes and streaming applications that can up their game. Twitch rolled out a similar broadcasting software in August, but it's not as feature-rich as Streamlabs' -- at least not yet.

Ujesh Desai, general manager and vice president of Logitech G (that's G for Gaming), said Streamlabs' "industry-leading software is complementary to [Logitech's] existing gaming portfolio, and [they] believe [they] can do even greater things together." The companies didn't reveal what it is they're cooking up exactly, but by acquiring Streamlabs, Logitech will have a stake in both the hardware and software aspects of the game streaming industry.