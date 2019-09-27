The Morning After: Tesla's 10.0 update adds in-car Netflix

Hit 'I'm feeling hungry,' and the car will decide where you're getting lunch today.Tesla's 10.0 update with Netflix and Smart Summon is rolling out now

For Tesla owners, the next software update will be a major one. Version 10.0 of the company's software brings Netflix and YouTube to in-car displays, as well as improved gaming with the Cuphead side-scroller. If you have the enhanced autopilot or full self-driving option, you can use the Smart Summon function to make your car come to you, as long as it's in your line of sight.

Get ready for another post-apocalypse road trip.'The Last of Us Part II' preview: Vengeance and vulnerability

Just like the first game, TLoU Part II seems like it'll be one of the more disturbingly violent games you can play. Naughty Dog says this is the biggest game it's ever made, and if these demos are any indication, each new environment will give Ellie boundless options for exploration and surviving encounters with enemies.

Now the standalone VR headset can plug directly into your gaming PC.Oculus Link hands-on: It really makes the Quest feel like Rift VR

According to Devindra Hardawar, "Oculus Link seems like a killer feature, one that practically makes the Rift S irrelevant. And now that I've had some time with a Link-equipped Quest, I'm even more convinced that's true."

Where does this mid-cycle refresh fit in?OnePlus 7T offers a high-speed HDR display for $599

The OnePlus 7T has a slightly bigger 6.55-inch display with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, plus it inherits the 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support from the 7 Pro. It's coming to the US through T-Mobile and will cost $599 for the 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage combination.

The Pro edition includes a stand.OnePlus finally revealed its TV after weeks of teases

As promised, it'll ship with Android TV and include support for both Google Assistant and Alexa. Using the OnePlus Connect app, you'll be able to input text and switch between Android TV apps on your smartphone. If you get a call on your phone, the OnePlus TV will automatically reduce its volume. There's no word yet on a US release, and these will go on sale first in India.

We'll help you choose.The best streaming boxes (and sticks)

To enjoy all of the streaming apps and services that are out there, you're going to need some hardware. That's where streaming boxes, streaming sticks and even gaming consoles come in.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.