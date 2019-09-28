'Fallout 76' will get a public test server in 2020

The developers are also working on more secure multi-factor authentication for Bethesda.net accounts for the end of 2019 and Perk Loadouts in early 2020. There's bad news for those hoping for the Legendary system, unfortunately. It was meant for 2019, but now isn't slated to appear until sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

This won't address deep-seated design choices, and it certainly won't fix flawed collector's items. It might, however, help Bethesda catch bugs and tweak play balance based on real-world conditions that are difficult for a QA team to replicate. You might see smoother rollouts, not to mention fewer gripes about those features that do work as intended.