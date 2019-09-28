Latest in Gear

Image credit: Acer
save
Save
share

Google Assistant is now available for most Chromebooks

Chrome OS 77 is now rolling out.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Acer

Google has started rolling out Chrome OS 77, and it makes Assistant widely available to the devices the platform powers. The voice AI used to be a Pixel exclusive, though adventurous users have been able to switch it on as a hidden feature for a while if they're in one of Chrome OS' beta channels. The platform's latest version makes Assistant available "on most Chromebooks," and all users need to do to summon it is to say Hey Google" or click the Assistant logo from the Launcher.

In addition, the new version lets users control audio from one place, making it easy mute their device if, say, a video suddenly starts playing from one of their many, many tabs. They can easily access those controls by clicking on the bottom right corner of the screen. It's now also easier for parents to add screen time for their kids within the Family Link app if they've been behaving exceptionally well.

The updated platform makes it easier to send web pages to other devices, as well, which was a feature that rolled out with Chrome version 77 earlier this month. All users need to do it is click on the address bar and choose "Send to your devices." Chrome OS 77 also comes with a battery saving measures that switches off the device after three days of standby.

Google's announcements says the update "will be progressively rolling out over the coming days." Those who still haven't gotten it will see it hit their devices soon enough.

Source: Google
In this article: ChromeOS 77, gear, google, Google Assistant, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Watch SpaceX's Starship presentation at 9PM ET (updated)

Watch SpaceX's Starship presentation at 9PM ET (updated)

View
iOS 13.1 review: A necessary update after a rough start

iOS 13.1 review: A necessary update after a rough start

View
'Minecraft Earth' launches in early access this October

'Minecraft Earth' launches in early access this October

View
Court says Tesla and Musk's tweet violated labor laws

Court says Tesla and Musk's tweet violated labor laws

View
The best free-to-play games

The best free-to-play games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr