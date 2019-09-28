Latest in Gear

Image credit: jetcityimage via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Court says Tesla and Musk's tweet violated labor laws

A tweet by Musk threatened employees looking to unionize, the judge decided.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Business
Comments
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

jetcityimage via Getty Images

Tesla broke labor laws by interfering with legitimate union organizing, among other things, California administrative law judge Amita Baman Tracy has ruled. The automaker apparently committed a number of violations against the National Labor Relations Act in 2017 and 2018, the court decided regarding the complaints filed by the United Auto Workers union. According to Bloomberg and Reuters, one of the violations cited in the filing is a tweet by company chief Elon Musk. In the tweet, he said that there's nothing stopping its car plant employees from organizing, but he also asked: "[W]hy pay union dues [and] give up stock options for nothing[?]"

Musk's statement was a response to someone asking about the reports that came out last year accusing Tesla of having poor workplace safety and of having an anti-union management. The court said the tweet amounts to threatening employees that they'd be giving up company-paid stock options if they join a union.

The judge now wants Tesla to reinstate and offer backpay to a pro-union employee and to revoke a warning issue to another one. Further, the ruling states that the company must hold a meeting at its Fremont, CA assembly plant to read a notice to employees admitting that Tesla broke labor laws and to explain their rights. Elon Musk must also attend that meeting. That said, Tesla can still appeal the judge's ruling and end up not doing any of those.

Source: Bloomberg, Reuters
In this article: business, gear, labor laws, tesla
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Treaty would force Facebook to share encrypted chats with UK police

Treaty would force Facebook to share encrypted chats with UK police

View
Recommended Reading: Uber wants to be the 'operating system' for city life

Recommended Reading: Uber wants to be the 'operating system' for city life

View
The best free-to-play games

The best free-to-play games

View
Tech that helped me fall back in love with birdwatching

Tech that helped me fall back in love with birdwatching

View
The Morning After: SpaceX builds a Starship

The Morning After: SpaceX builds a Starship

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr