Image credit: CIPhotos via Getty Images
After Math: The New York AG sues Dunkin Donuts over hacking charges

Yes, you read those words correctly.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Business
The New York State Attorneys General office is suing Dunkin Donuts over the fact that thousands of the chain's customers have had their private information improperly accessed. Somehow that's not even the third craziest thing I'm about to tell you. Look, it's been a busy week.

Sony adds 'God of War' and six other games to its PlayStation Hits lineup

Need to take a break from the phrenetic action of modern first person shooters, maybe ge back to the simpler days where your all troubles could be solved with a simple axe cleaving? You, my friend, are in luck because the adventures of Kratos, the OG of DOA, are currently available for just $20 through the Playstation Store.

Fortnite's despised mechs are exploding when they hit the ground

On the other hand, if your jam is hopping into a 3-story mecha and raising hell across Fortnite maps, you're going to be sorely disappointed. After barely two months of availability, the BRUTES vehicles have come down with a terminal virus and won't be available after the current season ends.

NY Attorney General sues Dunkin' over a series of cyberattacks

That donut chain you know from Mark Wahlberg movies is getting sued by the New York state government because someone hacked a bunch of DD card passwords back in 2005.

DoorDash security breach affects nearly 5 million users

DoorDash users would do well to review their personal security settings after the company announced this week that it's customer database had been compromised by hackers. Usernames and order histories have been divulged though account passwords have reportedly not been.

Nike's Adapt Huarache are self-lacing sneakers you'll actually want to wear

I'm confused, do you not want to live in the future?

