YouTube is 'really happy' with viewership for its live MLB games

This won't leave TV networks sweating bullets. Variety noted that Fox saw an average of just over 2.2 million viewers, and that's just for the US. YouTube's streams were available worldwide.

However, the internet company doesn't mind. It's "really happy with the success of the entire partnership," a spokesperson told Variety. And there may be good reason for that contentedness. Out of the 13 games, 11 were either daytime weekday games or started late for East coast audiences. They weren't must-watch battles. In that light, YouTube may have been doing well enough to justify the deal -- it just has to hope the MLB sees things the same way.