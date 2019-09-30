Latest in Gear

Image credit: Peter Cade via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Eco-friendly aluminum batteries might power solar and wind farms

A breakthrough could make them far more practical than before.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago in Green
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Peter Cade via Getty Images

Renewable energy might soon have storage batteries that are more environmentally friendly in their own right. Researchers have developed a new form of aluminum battery with twice the energy density of previous designs, making the technology more practical for large-scale projects like solar and wind farms while using more sustainable materials. The trick was to replace the usual graphite cathode (the positive electrode) with anthraquinone, an organic carbon-based molecule that ups the density by storing positive charge carriers coming from the electrolyte.

Aluminum batteries still aren't available outside of labs, and you shouldn't expect this breakthrough to be available any time soon. They're still half as energy-dense as lithium-ion cells, and the scientists are busy working on more effective electrolytes and charging systems. If aluminum does reach parity with lithium, however, it could lead to a sea change where renewable energy and electric cars run on more readily available and recyclable materials.

Source: Chalmers University of Technology, ScienceDirect
In this article: aluminum, battery, chalmers university, Chalmers University of Technology, environment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, green, renewable energy, science
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

HP’s Spectre x360 packs a 4K display if you want it

HP’s Spectre x360 packs a 4K display if you want it

View
Nintendo's Brain Age series is back as a Switch exclusive

Nintendo's Brain Age series is back as a Switch exclusive

View
The Morning After: A 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' preview

The Morning After: A 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' preview

View
Uber test lets riders record audio via its app if they feel unsafe

Uber test lets riders record audio via its app if they feel unsafe

View
Google used photogrammetry to create a detailed VR tour of Versailles

Google used photogrammetry to create a detailed VR tour of Versailles

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr