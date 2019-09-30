Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple's latest iOS 13 update fixes camera glitch and other issues

Just days after Apple released iOS 13.1, it shares iOS 13.1.2.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
40m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple already has another iOS 13 update, iOS 13.1.2. The company released the update to the public today. It fixes a bug that affected the progress bar for iCloud Backup, an issue with the Camera and another with the flashlight, glitches with HomePod shortcuts and more.

Apple

Apple has been racing to fix bugs and other glitches since the standard release of iOS 13. It seemed that iOS 13.1 included some notable improvements, but clearly there was more work to be done.

Apple also released watchOS 6.0.1, which includes performance and security improvements. As 9to5Mac points out, the update fixes an issue with the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch faces, but it's unclear if it solves battery life issues that users have reported.

Via: 9to5Mac (1), (2)
Source: Apple (1), (2)
In this article: apple, bug, camera, fixes, flashlight, gear, ios, ios 13, ios 13.1, ios 13.1.2, mobile, security, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Eco-friendly aluminum batteries might power solar and wind farms

Eco-friendly aluminum batteries might power solar and wind farms

View
YouTube TV is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices

YouTube TV is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices

View
Atari's VCS will offer 'thousands' of retro games through a subscription

Atari's VCS will offer 'thousands' of retro games through a subscription

View
Save $330 on a Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover ahead of Microsoft's event

Save $330 on a Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover ahead of Microsoft's event

View
EA vows to fix FIFA 20's broken Career Mode

EA vows to fix FIFA 20's broken Career Mode

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr