EA vows to fix FIFA 20's broken Career Mode

The level of progress for each fix varies. EA has pinned down solutions for the UEFA league and player editing bugs, but it's more often "investigating a fix" or looking for feedback. It's not certain when you can expect patches.

The company also plans to refine the Squad Building interface in Ultimate Team tweak some on-the-field gameplay elements, including skill moves that don't always register and goalkeeper responses. Some supposed flaws, however, are conscious design choices -- headers and pass-based clearances were made less effective to encourage "skill differentiation" and ensure that most goals are scored due to direct player actions.

While it's not clear just how FIFA 20 ended up in such a state, it's not completely unexpected. EA's sports game developers are under pressure to release a new game every year, usually around the same time. That doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room if a title isn't quite ready, even if early access players pinpoint issues.