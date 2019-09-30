Google is launching car crash detection for Pixel phones in the US

If it suspects that something's wrong, it will sound an alarm at maximum volume and will ask if the user needs help. It will then call 911 with the user's location if they don't respond. They'll also be given a way to alert the appropriate responders without speaking, simply by tapping any of the three options: Medical, Fire or Police.

Image: XDA-Developers

In addition, the app also lets users set emergency contacts and share their status with them in case of accidents. It's not clear if the new app is connected to the Android Q beta's built-in Emergency Information application, but it seems to be available for download either way for Pixel devices.