Save $330 on a Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover ahead of Microsoft's event

If 8GB of RAM isn't enough for your needs, you can get the same $200 off any Surface Pro 6 on the Microsoft Store. While Microsoft isn't offering a Type Cover for free, you can still save some money off the accessory by taking advantage of the company's bundle offer. If you buy a Type Cover and a one-year Office 365 subscription at the same time as a new Surface Pro 6, Microsoft will take $30 off the price of the keyboard and $20 off its productivity suite. Whatever route you decide to go, it's a good idea to buy a Type Cover since the Surface Pro is a much better laptop and 2-in-1 than it is a dedicated tablet.

On Wednesday, Microsoft is expected to announce a new Surface Pro model, one that will likely feature a new design with smaller display bezels. If you don't mind missing out on whatever enhancements the new model features, at least $200 off the best 2-in-1 of 2018 is a great deal.