Netflix renews 'Stranger Things' for a fourth season

Along with the renewal, Netflix said it signed the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to a multi-year film and series overall deal. "From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about," the brothers said in a statement. "We can't wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

It's not clear when we'll get to catch up with Eleven and the gang for their fourth season. There was a lengthy gap between the second season (October 2017), and the third one, which arrived in July. Some of the Stranger Things cast are also working on other projects, so it remains to be seen when the Duffers will get everyone back together for another trip to Hawkins.