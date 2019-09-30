Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images
Spotify users can add podcasts to playlists

You'll be able to mix your favorite shows and songs in the same playlist.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
26m ago in Services
Today is International Podcast Day and to mark the occasion, Spotify is rolling out a new feature. You can now add podcasts to playlists. You'll be able to intersperse your favorite shows with songs you love, or just line up the latest episodes of all your podcasts so you can listen to them one after another seamlessly. However, you can only add podcasts to playlists through Spotify's mobile app -- you can't do so on desktop just yet, for some reason.

Spotify tested podcast suggestions and curated podcast playlists over the last few months, so it's maybe not too much of a surprise it's now letting users add them to playlists as they see fit. The podcast update follows two new playlists Spotify rolled out last week, focusing on songs you've listened to the most over the last 30 days, and favorites you haven't heard in a while.

av, entertainment, podcast, podcasts, services, spotify, streaming
