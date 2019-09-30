Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
save
Save
share

New Microsoft Surface lineup leaks ahead of Wednesday's unveiling

Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Surface on ARM Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Wondering what's in store for the Microsoft Surface event on Wednesday? Evan Blass has posted renderings of several devices, including a Surface Pro 7 that brings a USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort, and 10th-gen Intel Core CPUs inside. He also pointed out an ARM CPU-powered Surface that's thinner than the usual Pro lineup with some seriously skinny bezels and probably aimed directly at Apple's iPad Pro.

Surface

Finally, there's a supposed third generation Surface Laptop, with no fuzzy Alcantara to be seen, just smooth metal, USB-C ports and AMD hardware inside 13- and new 15-inch frames. What we haven't seen pictures of is any rumored dual screen "Centaurus" Surface, but there's still a few hours left before everything is revealed officially on October 2nd at 10AM ET.Surface

Via: Thurrott, Windows Central, The Verge
Source: EVLeaks (Twitter) (1), (2), (3), (4)
In this article: ARM, centaurus, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, leak, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, Surface Laptop, surface laptop 3, surface pro 2, surface2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple's improved Maps expand across the northeast US

Apple's improved Maps expand across the northeast US

View
PlayStation studio chairman Shawn Layden is stepping down

PlayStation studio chairman Shawn Layden is stepping down

View
Hyundai hires a NASA engineer to run its new 'flying car' division

Hyundai hires a NASA engineer to run its new 'flying car' division

View
Apple iPadOS review: More like a laptop than ever

Apple iPadOS review: More like a laptop than ever

View
Audi’s Silvercar rental service adds a customer loyalty program

Audi’s Silvercar rental service adds a customer loyalty program

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr