Twitter rolls out filter for potentially offensive DMs

Twitter is quickly acting on plans to filter potentially offensive direct messages. It's rolling out the filter to all users on Android, iOS and the web. As during the test, there isn't much mystery to how this works. If a message contains questionable language or is likely spam, it'll be tucked away in an "additional messages" folder. You'll only see the colorful language if you explicitly tap on a message in that folder. You won't have to put up with DM harassers if you'd rather just carry on with your day.