Image credit: Twitter
Twitter rolls out filter for potentially offensive DMs

They'll only be sliding into oblivion.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Twitter

Twitter is quickly acting on plans to filter potentially offensive direct messages. It's rolling out the filter to all users on Android, iOS and the web. As during the test, there isn't much mystery to how this works. If a message contains questionable language or is likely spam, it'll be tucked away in an "additional messages" folder. You'll only see the colorful language if you explicitly tap on a message in that folder. You won't have to put up with DM harassers if you'd rather just carry on with your day.

The expansion comes as part of a wider effort to curb abuse that includes reply moderation. It won't stop some of the worst offenders, such as those who intend to carry out threats whether or not you read their DMs. It should, however, give you a way to leave your message inbox open to people you don't follow without giving creeps an easy way to make your life miserable.

Source: Twitter Support
