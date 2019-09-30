Vizio's best TV from last year is on sale for $1,080

As usual, one of the biggest questions about buying a new TV is whether to buy a "new" model or grab one of last year's editions for a little bit less. It's been more than a year since Vizio debuted the P Series Quantum line that we loved at first sight and which quickly became a highly-recommended 4K TV. It launched with a sticker price of $2,100 and quickly dropped below that, but now Amazon's Woot is selling refurbished 65-inch models for $1,079.99.
That's a decent price for a display The Wirecutter called "the best overall LED/LCD TV" when prices for a 65-inch ranged from $1,200 - $1,300. Unfortunately it's difficult to find a brand new model now that they've been discontinued to make room for 2019's TVs. Thanks to software updates, grabbing this one doesn't mean missing out on new features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.