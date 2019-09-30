YouTube TV is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices

Like many others, YouTube TV aims to replace traditional cable TV services. For $50 per month, you get over 70 live TV channels, including both local broadcast stations and popular cable networks, as well as on-demand programming. Starting today, Amazon supports the app on the 2nd generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube. Fire TV Edition smart TVs -- including all Toshiba, Insignia, Element and Westinghouse models -- are also compatible. Some older Fire TV models will also run the app, including the 1st generation Fire TV Cube, 2nd generation Fire TV and 3rd generation Fire TV Pendant. 1st generation Fire TV Stick and 1st generation Fire TV users, however, are out of luck.

YouTube TV isn't the only live television service on Fire TV. Free apps like Pluto TV and Red Bull TV, as well as subscription services like PlayStation Vue and Philo, have been available for some time. Amazon's own Prime Video Channels also feature live sports and movie channels. The company recently added a Live TV tab to its Fire TV interface, which consolidates all compatible live services into a centralized user interface for convenient browsing.