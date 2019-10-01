Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple confirms iOS 13 Reminders will be fixed with macOS Catalina rollout

Sync is broken for now.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

iOS 13 came out a couple of weeks ago, but one thing you may have noticed is that Reminders no longer sync with Macs. Apple has now confirmed that Reminders won't update until its latest macOS update is made available.

The new version of Reminders for iPhone impressed us with its improvements in iOS 13.1. However, to sync Reminders between an iPhone and a Mac requires macOS 10.15, a.k.a. Catalina, which is released in the coming weeks.

"Upgraded reminders aren't compatible with earlier versions of iOS and macOS," Apple says on its support site. "If you upgrade your reminders on your iPhone with iOS 13, your iPad and Mac using the same iCloud account can't access your reminders until iPadOS and macOS 10.15 Catalina are available."

Apple suggests that you can view your reminders on a Mac or PC using the web interface of iCloud.com. However, people aren't delighted about the gap in service.

For now, users will have to wait for Catalina to arrive to get sync working again. We got an early glimpse of a beta version of Catalina if you want to know what's coming, and according to a leak from Apple's Danish website the update will be released on October 4th.

Via: Pete Pachal
Source: Apple
In this article: apple, apple reminders, catalina, gear, ios 13.1, mobile, sync
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

GoPro Max is the company’s second take on a 360 camera

GoPro Max is the company’s second take on a 360 camera

View
Aspirational action: How GoPro makes you want a GoPro

Aspirational action: How GoPro makes you want a GoPro

View
GoPro Hero 8 Black review: Minor redesign, major pay-off

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: Minor redesign, major pay-off

View
Sony slashes PlayStation Now subscription prices worldwide

Sony slashes PlayStation Now subscription prices worldwide

View
People are struggling to use Tesla's Smart Summon feature safely

People are struggling to use Tesla's Smart Summon feature safely

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr