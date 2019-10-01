Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: josefkubes via Getty Images
save
Save
share

WSJ: Visa, Mastercard are reconsidering support for Facebook Libra

The cryptocurrency scheme could be in trouble if it loses major partners.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

josefkubes via Getty Images

It has been a few months since Facebook officially announced its "Libra" cryptocurrency push with support from some big names including Visa and Mastercard. Since then we've heard little about it other than increasing scrutiny from regulators, bankers and politicians around the world, while those partners have mostly remained quiet.

The Wall Street Journal reports today that executives from unnamed partner companies have refused to support Libra publicly, despite requests from Facebook for them to do so. It claims, based on anonymous sources, that Visa, Mastercard and others are now reconsidering their involvement altogether. This all comes out as members of the Libra Association are preparing to meet in Washington D.C. on Thursday, so we'll likely find out soon if they pull together or split apart.

Source: Wall Street Journal
In this article: business, calibra, Cryptocurrency, EU, facebook, libra, Mastercard, regulation, tomorrow, Visa
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Apex Legends' Season 3 debuts with a new hero and new map

'Apex Legends' Season 3 debuts with a new hero and new map

View
Tesla reportedly buys AI startup that helps self-driving cars see

Tesla reportedly buys AI startup that helps self-driving cars see

View
VW's Electrify America starts selling its first home EV charger

VW's Electrify America starts selling its first home EV charger

View
'Rocket League' will replace randomized loot crates with 'blueprints'

'Rocket League' will replace randomized loot crates with 'blueprints'

View
Apple's Deep Fusion photography comes to iPhone 11 and 11 Pro in beta

Apple's Deep Fusion photography comes to iPhone 11 and 11 Pro in beta

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr