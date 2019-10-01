Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ring
Get a free Echo Show when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell

Prime members can save even more.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
41m ago in Home
Ring

If you've been thinking about adding a smart doorbell to your home, then Amazon's latest deal may tempt you. The company is currently offering a free Echo Show 5 smart display to people who buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Video Doorbell Pro through Amazon.com. Prime subscribers can save an additional $40 off the Video Doorbell 2 and $50 off the Video Doorbell Pro, making them $159 and $199 respectively. Otherwise, the two devices will set you back $199 and $249. The Echo Show 5, meanwhile, currently costs $89.99.

With this deal, you're getting two devices for the price of one. Besides its other capabilities, the Echo Show can function as a secondary display for the two doorbells, allowing you to see what's happening outside your home without pulling out your phone. The offer ends on October 10th.

