Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Microsoft's secure OneDrive personal vault rolls out worldwide

Keep your personal files locked away in a virtual vault.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
13m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it would beef up security for its OneDrive file hosting service by offering a private files section secured by variety of authentication methods. At the time the feature was only available to users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but now it's rolling out worldwide.

All OneDrive users now have access to the Personal Vault, a protected area for storing private files such as digital copies of passports or insurance information. To access files saved in the vault requires an additional step of verification using a fingerprint, facial recognition, PIN or code sent by email or SMS.

Microsoft OneDrive

Users can scan documents directly into the vault by snapping a photo, bypassing less secure areas of their phone such as the camera roll. When users navigate away from their vault, it will automatically lock until they re-verify their identity, and when vault files are synced to Windows they will be saved in a BitLocker-encrypted portion of the hard drive. There are also restrictions to prevent files from the vault from being shared.

To access the Personal Vault, open the OneDrive app and tap on the bank vault icon. Users on the free or 100 GB OneDrive plans can store up to three files in their vaults, while Office 365 Personal and Office 365 Home users can store as many files in the vault as they want.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Microsoft
In this article: gear, microsoft, onedrive, onedrivepersonalvault, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple confirms iOS 13 Reminders will be fixed with macOS Catalina rollout

Apple confirms iOS 13 Reminders will be fixed with macOS Catalina rollout

View
GoPro Max is the company’s second take on a 360 camera

GoPro Max is the company’s second take on a 360 camera

View
Aspirational action: How GoPro makes you want a GoPro

Aspirational action: How GoPro makes you want a GoPro

View
GoPro Hero 8 Black review: Minor redesign, major pay-off

GoPro Hero 8 Black review: Minor redesign, major pay-off

View
Sony slashes PlayStation Now subscription prices worldwide

Sony slashes PlayStation Now subscription prices worldwide

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr