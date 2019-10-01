Pioneer's DDJ-XP2 brings 16 pads per deck to Serato DJ Pro

The DDJ-XP2, on the other hand, unleashes its controls right away in the popular Serato DJ Pro 2.2.3 package, so DJs can take it straight to the main stage, club or their basement for more practice. This is the first time ever that you can use 16 pads to control a single mode in Serato DJ Pro, up from the usual eight. According to Serato Chief Product Strategy Officer Nick McLaren, "The DDJ-XP2 encompasses packing a punch with portability - an infinite amount of options packaged into a sleek, portable unit."

Its size and ability to run off of just USB power is key, especially for DJs who just need it as an add-on for their more conventional Serato setup. Of course, if you use Rekordbox, then there's good news -- this one works with both packages. The DDJ-XP2 will ship early this month at a price of $299.

Key features: