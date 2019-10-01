Sony slashes PlayStation Now subscription prices worldwide

PlayStation Now is getting a hefty price drop. Today, Sony announced that its video game subscription service will cost $9.99 per month in the US, down from $19.99 per month. A quarterly plan, meanwhile, will set back you $24.99, rather than $44.99, and the 12-month option will be $59.99, instead of $99.99. Similar price cuts are being introduced in Europe, Japan and the UK. Sony, which has offered PlayStation Now subscription plans since 2015, is clearly feeling the heat from some of its publisher and platform rivals. To name but a few, it's competing with Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, Uplay+, Apple Arcade and, starting next month, Google Stadia.