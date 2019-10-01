'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you play with friends online

The gaming giant eventually changed its tune and promised to add the feature, and that's what update Version 1.1.0 is bringing to the game. You can now search your Switch friends list for someone to play with in either co-op or versus mode for both global and nearby play. You can also select from the courses uploaded to Course World or saved to Coursebot for your game.

In addition to the multiplayer feature rollout, the update also adds voice chat support for the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app, as well as touchscreen and button control support when creating courses in handheld mode. You can see everything Version 1.1.0 changes here, or just download the update when it arrives on your Switch.