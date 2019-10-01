VW's Electrify America starts selling its first home EV charger

Thee are a few perks. Built-in WiFi helps you check in on your charging and, eventually, adapt to power companies' demand-based programs. It's also outdoor-friendly if you have to mount it beyond your garage. And if you'd rather not ask someone to mount it in the first place, there's a power plug to help you set it up quickly by yourself. Really, this is about getting no-fuss charging into the hands of as many EV owners as possible -- and, of course, laying the groundwork for VW's incoming wave of EVs.